Second seed Fabio Fognini is through to the semifinal of the ATP Generali Open in Austria after beating Thomas Bellucci 6-3, 6-1.

He now faces 33-year-old Philipp Kohlschreiber who came through a hard-fought battle against Dusan Lajovic in his quarterfinal. The pair fought out a three-set thriller in which the German eventually emerged victorious winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

On the other side of the draw, Sebastian Ofner beat Renzo Olivo 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal encounter against Joasa Sousa who dispatched Gerald Melzer 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Max Mirnyi and Philipp Oswald eliminated top seeds Marcin Matkowski and Nenad Zimonjic in the doubles tournament 4-6, 7-6 (6-3), 10-6. They now face by Pablo Cuevas and Guillermo Duran in the semis.

Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Andrei Vasilevski eliminated second seeds Julio Peralta and Horacio Zeballos 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 to set up the last-four clash against Julian Knowle and Matwe Middelkoop.

Both singles and doubles semifinals are scheduled for Aug. 4.