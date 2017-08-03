WASHINGTON -- Canadian wild card Bianca Andreescu knocked off second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

Andreescu beat Mladenovic 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday. In other women's matches, top-seeded Simona Halep came back from losing the first set to beat Mariana Duque-Marino 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, and Andrea Petkovic beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

Five of the top seven seeds in the women's draw reached the quarterfinals.

In the men's draw, third-seeded Milos Raonic won a lengthy first-set tiebreak on the way to beating Marcos Baghdatis 7-6 (7), 6-3, and eighth-seeded Jack Sock beat fellow American Jared Donaldson 7-6 (6), 6-2. Raonic and Sock will face each other in the next round.