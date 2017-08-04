STANFORD, Calif. -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kateryna Bondarenko in her Bank of the West Classic debut Thursday.

Kvitova, the No. 2 seed, will take on eighth-seeded American CiCi Bellis, a 7-6 (3), 6-2 winner over Veronica Cepede Royg.

"I served very well, and I was just trying to play my game -- which I always try, and sometimes that works, sometimes not," Kvitova said after her 60-minute match. "Kateryna is a dangerous player; she can catch lots of balls, and I knew that I had to be focused and just play aggressive."

Fourth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and No. 6 Coco Vandeweghe also advanced. Pavlyuchenkova closed her match with two aces for a 6-4, 6-0 win over Alison Riske. Vandeweghe dropped only three points on three service games in the first set and cruised past fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-0, 6-2.