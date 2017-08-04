ROME -- Former No. 1 Roberta Vinci says her tennis trophies have been stolen.

"Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects ... including some objects for which the economic value is not even comparable to their emotional value to me: the trophies that I won over my career," Vinci posted Friday on Instagram.

The Italian did not specify whether the silver platter she was awarded for her runner-up finish in the 2015 US Open, when she beat Serena Williams to get to the final, was among the pieces stolen. She did post a picture of herself holding the platter, though.

The 37th-ranked Vinci has won 10 singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and also helped Italy to win four Fed Cup championships.

The 34-year-old added that whoever took the trophies from her home in southern Italy couldn't take away "the memories, the tears, the sweat, the effort, the dedication, the smiles and the sacrifices made to achieve these goals."