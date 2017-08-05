Australia's #NextGenATP star Thanasi Kokkinakis will face America's Sam Querrey in the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis MIFEL final.

Kokkinakis stunned top seed Tomas Berdych to reach his first career ATP World Tour singles final with a 3-6, 7-6 (5) 6-4 victory.

It caps the 21-year-old's remarkable recovery following a recent 18-month injury layoff from singles competition.

"I showed some glimpses of good tennis this year, so to do that consistently this week in Los Cabos means a lot," Kokkinakis told the ATP Tour's official website.

"I've had great support from the fans here all week. I love it here and I'll definitely be coming back a few more times."

Querrey, who defeated world No. 1 Andy Murray on his run to the Wimbledon semifinals in July, saw off Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final. The second seed is hoping for a second title in Mexico this season, having beaten Rafael Nadal in Acapulco.

"I'm going to move here," Querrey said. "I really love this tournament and hope I can win both tournaments in Mexico this year."