WASHINGTON -- American Jack Sock called the surface at the Citi Open "probably the worst court on tour" after losing to Kevin Anderson in the semifinals on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Sock lost to Anderson, the No. 15 seed from South Africa, 6-3, 6-4. Despite winning his first three matches at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, Sock said he was upset about the conditions in Washington all week.

"Pretty shocking tennis court," Sock said. "I don't think I'll be back at this tournament probably in the future. It's probably the worst court of the year. Speed, bounces, everything. It's pretty shocking."

Sock, ranked 19th, has played this tournament every year since 2013.

Anderson will be looking for his first title since 2015 when he faces fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany. Zverev beat second-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final.

In the women's draw, seventh-seeded Ekaterina Makarova of Russia beat fifth-seeded Oceane Dodin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Makarova will face Germany's Julia Goerges or Andrea Petkovic in her first final since 2014.