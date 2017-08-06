STANFORD, Calif. -- Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe each won in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the finals of the Stanford Bank of the West Classic.

Sunday's championship match will be the first meeting between Keys and Vandeweghe, the runner-up to Serena Williams at the 2012 Stanford Classic.

Vandeweghe beat CiCi Bellis 6-3, 6-1 in the first semifinal; Keys, the No. 3 seed, needed only 57 minutes to beat Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in the second.

The sixth-seeded Vandeweghe had five service breaks, won 83 percent of her first-serve points and had seven aces while beating Bellis in 65 minutes. It was the first WTA semifinal appearance for the 18-year-old Bellis.

Muguruza and Keys traded breaks to start the match before the latter won 12 of the final 14 points to close the first set.

Keys, who missed the first two months of the season following wrist surgery, snapped Muguruza's nine-match win streak to reach her first final of 2017.