        <
        >

          Canadian Denis Shapovalov reaches 2nd round of Rogers Cup

          10:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONTREAL -- Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, rallying for a 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

          On triple match point, Shapovalov fired a serve that handcuffed Dutra Silva. The 18-year-old dropped his racket and threw his arms in the air as the center court crowd at Uniprix Stadium erupted in cheers.

          The 143rd-ranked Shapovalov got better as the match progressed, needing 2 hours, 26 minutes to eliminate the 64th-ranked Dutra Silva. Next up for Shapovalov is Juan Martin del Potro in the second round.

          Also Tuesday, South Korea's Hyeon Chung upset Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Chung, ranked No. 56 in the world, took advantage of several mistakes by the 28th-ranked Lopez, including eight double faults.

          The opening match on center court at Uniprix Stadium was supposed to feature 10th-ranked Tomas Berdych, but he pulled out with a rib injury. Berdych's withdrawal ended a streak of 12 consecutive appearances in Canada for the Czech player.

          No. 85 Ernesto Escobedo took his spot and upset 63rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-4.

          Borna Coric easily defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Rafael Nadal in the second round.

          Italy's Paolo Lorenzi downed American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 0-6, 6-2. American Sam Querrey avoided an upset, rallying to beat qualifier Vincent Millot of France 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

          Canadian Milos Raonic was initially scheduled to play his opening match on Tuesday but a minor injury forced him to postpone it to Wednesday. He faces France's Adrian Mannarino.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.