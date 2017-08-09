MONTREAL -- Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, rallying for a 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

On triple match point, Shapovalov fired a serve that handcuffed Dutra Silva. The 18-year-old dropped his racket and threw his arms in the air as the center court crowd at Uniprix Stadium erupted in cheers.

The 143rd-ranked Shapovalov got better as the match progressed, needing 2 hours, 26 minutes to eliminate the 64th-ranked Dutra Silva. Next up for Shapovalov is Juan Martin del Potro in the second round.

Also Tuesday, South Korea's Hyeon Chung upset Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Chung, ranked No. 56 in the world, took advantage of several mistakes by the 28th-ranked Lopez, including eight double faults.

The opening match on center court at Uniprix Stadium was supposed to feature 10th-ranked Tomas Berdych, but he pulled out with a rib injury. Berdych's withdrawal ended a streak of 12 consecutive appearances in Canada for the Czech player.

No. 85 Ernesto Escobedo took his spot and upset 63rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Borna Coric easily defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Rafael Nadal in the second round.

Italy's Paolo Lorenzi downed American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 0-6, 6-2. American Sam Querrey avoided an upset, rallying to beat qualifier Vincent Millot of France 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Canadian Milos Raonic was initially scheduled to play his opening match on Tuesday but a minor injury forced him to postpone it to Wednesday. He faces France's Adrian Mannarino.