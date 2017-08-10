TORONTO -- Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rogers Cup on Thursday when Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka was forced to retire because of an injury.

The world's top-ranked player moved on with a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 1-0 victory when Osaka had to retire because of an abdominal injury.

It wasn't immediately clear when Osaka suffered the injury. She was in form during the tiebreaker, firing a service winner to convert her second-set point under the warm sun at Aviva Centre.

Pliskova came out strong to open the third set and Osaka called for a trainer at the changeover. She briefly stretched out on the hardcourt before the decision was made.

World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will face sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki in the Rogers Cup quarterfinals after her third-round opponent, Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka, was forced to retire because of an injury. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The world's No. 50 player received treatment after the match and did not speak to reporters.

Pliskova, meanwhile, will move on to play sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who ousted 10th-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-3, 6-1.

Pliskova also won a doubles match with Eugenie Bouchard of Canada. They pushed Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic to the brink before dropping a 7-5, 1-6, 11-9 decision.

Bouchard was clearly having fun playing a loose, carefree style while Pliskova -- the world No. 1 in singles -- joined her for the ride.

"I think that's something maybe I can try to use in my singles, just put less pressure on myself," Bouchard said. "It's more fun to play that way as well."

Bouchard and Pliskova appeared set to advance to the quarterfinals, but Groenefeld and Peschke fought off three match points in the tiebreak before clinching the win.

Second-seeded Simona Halep of Romania needed only 59 minutes to breeze by Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-0 while American Sloane Stephens upset third-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia of France advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Catherine Bellis and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic moved on with a 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory over Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.

Later Thursday, ninth-seeded American Venus Williams was to meet fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty was to play fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko defeated Germany's Julia Goerges and Ukraine's Olga Savchuk 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. The top-seeded doubles team of Makarova and Russia's Elena Vesnina beat Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario, and Montreal-based Carson Branstine 6-1, 6-1.