Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open, which begins play this weekend.

"I am disappointed to have to pull out of the Western & Southern Open due to a family matter," Azarenka said in a news release. "I look forward to coming back to Cincinnati and playing in front of its great fans for many years to come."

Victoria Azarenka last won a WTA tournament in 2016. Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Cincinnati-based tournament is part of the lead-up to the US Open, which begins Aug. 28.

Azarenka joins defending men's champion Marin Cilic (adductor injury) and top-ranked men's player Andy Murray (hip injury) as big-name players who have withdrawn from the event.

Ranked 203rd in the world, Azarenka last played at Wimbledon in July, bowing out in the round of 16 to Simona Halep.

Azarenka, 28, has played in just two tournaments since the 2016 French Open. She took time off for the birth of her first child.