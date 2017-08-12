        <
          Roger Federer reaches Rogers Cup final, longest win streak since '12

          7:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MONTREAL -- Roger Federer advanced to the Rogers Cup final with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over unseeded Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Saturday.

          The second-seeded Federer is seeking a third Rogers Cup title to go with wins in 2004 and 2006. A victory would give Federer, currently ranked third in the world, one of the top two seeds at the U.S. Open that begins Aug. 28 in New York.

          The 36-year-old is on a 16-match win streak, his longest since 2012.

          In Sunday's final, the Swiss veteran will face the winner of the second semifinal between 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov and 20-year-old Alexander Zverev.

          Haase, who upset seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, was in his first career semifinal of a Masters Series tournament.

