        <
        >

          Elina Svitolina beats Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 for Rogers Cup title

          4:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TORONTO -- Elina Svitolina defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 to win the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament on Sunday.

          It was Svitolina's fifth WTA Tour title of the season.

          The 22-year-old Ukrainian used powerful groundstrokes and a big serve to keep the sixth-ranked Wozniacki off balance.

          A break at love at 4-4 gave the fifth-ranked Svitolina the edge in the first set. She wasn't threatened again in the 77-minute match.

          Svitolina had a clear edge from the baseline thanks to her impressive retrieving ability. Wozniacki was forced to go for more winners and started making more unforced errors as a result.

          Wozniacki, a 27-year-old former world No. 1 from Denmark, varied her shots throughout the match, combining power with more looping topspin returns.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.