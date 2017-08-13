No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev upset Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 in the Rogers Cup final to capture his fifth ATP title of the year. (1:22)

MONTREAL -- Alexander Zverev kept his win streak alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, D.C., posted a 10th straight match victory and ended the 36-year-old Federer's win streak at 16. The German also tied Federer with a fifth tournament victory this year.

He got even for a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany, on June 25 and evened their career head-to-head record at two wins each.

Zverev used some sharp groundstrokes to keep Federer from taking control early and get the only service break he needed to win the first set.

Zverev escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces, then broke a mistake-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.

Zverev, the youngest Rogers Cup finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2007, was coming off an emotional victory over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.

Federer missed a chance to tie Ivan Lendl for second place all time with 94 tournament wins. Jimmy Connors leads with 109.

In the doubles final, fifth-seeded Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated seventh-seeded Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.