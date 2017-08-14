NEW YORK -- Patrick Kypson and Ashley Kratzer have earned wild-card entries into the U.S. Open by winning the USTA Boys' and Girls' 18s national championships.

Kypson, 17, of Raleigh, North Carolina, outlasted 18-year old J.J. Wolf of Cincinnati, 6-7(1), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The 18-year-old Kratzer of Newport Beach, California, took the girls' title by edging Kelly Chen, 18, of Cerritos, California, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in San Diego.

The U.S. Open begins Aug. 28 in New York.