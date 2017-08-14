        <
        >

          Patrick Kypson, Ashley Kratzer win 18-year-old titles, earn US Open spots

          9:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Patrick Kypson and Ashley Kratzer have earned wild-card entries into the U.S. Open by winning the USTA Boys' and Girls' 18s national championships.

          Kypson, 17, of Raleigh, North Carolina, outlasted 18-year old J.J. Wolf of Cincinnati, 6-7(1), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

          The 18-year-old Kratzer of Newport Beach, California, took the girls' title by edging Kelly Chen, 18, of Cerritos, California, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in San Diego.

          The U.S. Open begins Aug. 28 in New York.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.