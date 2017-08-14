Petra Kvitova shook off a first-set loss to advance at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday, and Kristina Mladenovic became the first seeded player to be eliminated.
Kvitova, the No. 14 seed, beat Anett Kontaveit 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3. Mladenovic, seeded 13th, fell 6-0, 7-6 (6) to Daria Gavrilova.
Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Lauren Davis, and Lesia Tsurenko crafted a comeback win, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-0.
In men's play, Richard Gasquet and wild card Tommy Paul advanced in straight sets. Gasquet eased past qualifier John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 6-4, and Paul beat fellow American Donald Young 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Also advancing in straight sets were Fabio Fognini with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev, qualifier Mitchell Krueger with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Benoit Paire, and Feliciano Lopez with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Hyeon Chung.
Ivo Karlovic needed three sets to knock out Jiri Vesely 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.