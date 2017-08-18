NEW YORK -- Past US Open champion Samantha Stosur has pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament because of an injured right hand, the USTA announced Friday.

Annika Beck of Germany will replace the 33-year-old Australian in the tournament, which starts Aug. 28.

Stosur hasn't competed since losing her fourth-round match at the French Open to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko on June 4. Stosur said that day that her right hand was sore and made it difficult to hit forehands or serves.

Stosur won the 2011 US Open, beating Serena Williams in the final. Stosur also was the runner-up at the 2010 French Open.

She is ranked 43rd this week.