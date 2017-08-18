MASON, Ohio -- Garbine Muguruza fought off Svetlana Kuznetsova to reach the Western & Southern Open semifinals with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 win on Friday.

The Wimbledon champion clinched her second straight W&S semifinal berth with a forehand deep into the corner that Kuznetsova could only steer into the net.

Garbine Muguruza defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova to reach the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Muguruza needed 2 hours, 45 minutes -- the longest of her three tournament matches -- to clinch the win. It came less than 24 hours after she spent 2 hours, 18 minutes on the court and fought off three match points to overcome Madison Keys in the round of 16.

Kutznetsova, a two-time Grand Slam champion and the draw's oldest woman at 32, spent eight more minutes on the court in this match than she did in her previous two combined matches.