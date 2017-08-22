Great Britain's Johanna Konta believes her preparation for the US Open has gone well and is looking forward to the hard court season. (0:20)

Kyle Edmund advanced into the second round of the Winston-Salem Open with a routine win over Italian Thomas Fabbiano on Monday.

The British No. 2 -- who came through two rounds of qualifying -- won 6-2, 6-3 in the final warm-up tournament before next week's US Open in New York.

The Yorkshireman dominated off his serve, firing down nine aces and winning 76 per cent of his first serves while also saving all four of the break points he faced.

He broke Fabbiano's serve twice on his way to the first set and then once more in the second as he set up a second-round meeting with 15th seed Daniil Medvedev.

Edmund reached round four at the 2016 US Open, his best singles performance at a Grand Slam. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Damir Dzumhur defeated Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-4 while Horacio Zeballos beat Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-1 and Marcos Baghdatis overcame Jiri Vesely 6-2, 7-6 (3).

In an all-French affair, Julien Benneteau comfortably claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Russia's Andrey Rublev edged Steve Darcis of Belgium 6-4, 6-4.

Lu Yen-hsun dominated Jonathan Eysseric to win 6-2, 6-1 while American Donald Young saw off Rogério Dutra da Silva 6-4, 6-2 and Marton Fucsovics defeated Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (1), 6-2.

In the other two first round matches Andreas Seppi cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Janko Tipsarevic and Australian Alex Bolt lost to Carlos Berlocq 6-2, 6-4.