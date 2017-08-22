All you need to know about the 2017 US Open, including day-by-day results and analysis from Flushing, New York.

Open reads

Cambers: Enigmatic as ever, Nick Kyrgios makes early exit. READ

Maine: I've never liked Maria Sharapova, but I'm rooting for her. READ

Rovell: Spend a day with Roger Federer's racket-stringing gurus. READ

Bodo: Angelique Kerber's frustration is Naomi Osaka's redemption. READ

Experts: Roger? Rafa? Kerber? Anyone's guess who will win this wide-open US Open. READ

Serve it up: Here's our guide to the US Open food. READ

19 and counting: Behold Roger Federer and all his Grand Slam trophies. READ

Preview: When the year began, nobody expected Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to dominate or Serena Williams to take maternity leave. There's no reason to think sanity will make a comeback at the US Open, the final Grand Slam of 2017. READ