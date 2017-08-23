World No. 107 Julien Benneteau produced the biggest shock of the second round at the Winston-Salem Open as he beat defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta in three thrilling sets.

Benneteau and Carreno Busta could only be separated by tie-breakers in the opening two sets with the former claiming the first and the world No. 16 taking the second.

However, the French underdog held his nerve in the third and final set, eventually running out as a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3 winner.

Benneteau will now face South Korea's Chung Hyeon in the last 16, who came from behind to beat Andrey Rublev of Russia 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

It was a good day for the Americans as Steve Johnson, Taylor Fritz and John Isner all picked up second-round wins over Lu Yen-hsun, Yuichi Sugita and Andrey Kuznetsov respectively.

No.3 seed John Isner won his 350th match en route to the third round. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Johnson beat Yen-hsun 6-4, 6-3, Fritz defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-2 and Isner edged Kuznetsov over three sets 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 -- but it was bad news for Donald Young who fell to Croatia's Borna Coric 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

There was mixed fortunes for the Brits as No. 2 Kyle Edmund produced a stirring comeback to beat Daniil Medvedev but Aljaz Bedene crashed out following a straight-sets defeat to Andreas Seppi.

Edmund struggled against the big-serving Medvedev early on but he broke the Russian's serve twice in the second set. The Yorkshireman then held his nerve in the final set tie-break to win 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Seppi took the first set against Bedene but the Brit served for the second set with a 5-4 advantage. However, Seppi broke back and reeled off three straight games to close out the match 6-4, 7-5.

In the other second-round matches -- Damir Dzumhur shocked former world No. 6 Gilles Simon 6-4, 1-6, 6,4 while Argentina's Horacio Zeballos saw off Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

World No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut moved into the third round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff edged Pablo Cuevas of Greece 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Paolo Lorenzi needed three sets to beat Thiago Monteiro 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 as did Carlos Berlocq who defeated Viktor Troicki 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.