Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has been unveiled as Head of Men's Tennis for the German Tennis Federation (DTB).

Becker, who coached former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles between 2013 and 2016, will begin the role at the start of the US Open on August 28.

Speaking to the German Tennis Federation website, Becker said: "This is, of course, enormous. For about a year and a half I have been in a steady exchange with Dirk Hordorff to find a suitable role for me at the DTB.

"Because of my work as a coach of Novak Djokovic until the end of last year, this was not possible before."

Under Becker's coaching, Djokovic claimed his first Grand Slam Down Under in 2013, Wimbledon in 2014 then both the US Open and Wimbledon in 2015 and the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2016.

"Novak Djokovic is a perfectionist who has come to the game through the training -- the young players sometimes forget this.

"Today the sport is faster and more athletic, but the one with the right strategy always wins the match."

German tennis star Alexander Zverev with the Rodgers Cup trophy. Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports

It is unknown as of yet the extend to which Becker will work with Alexander Zverev, the world No. 6 who only announced Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach in August.

The 20-year-old won his first Masters 1000 titles this year, beating both Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Italian Open and Rodgers Cup finals respectively.

"My basic goal is to help German tennis through my experience as a former player and as a coach," added Becker.

"I am also looking forward to exchanging with the Davis Cup team as well as with our best men's and junior players.

"After the US Open, the Davis Cup will be on the agenda with a difficult performance in Portugal."