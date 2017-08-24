Canada's Milos Raonic announced Wednesday night that he will not compete in the US Open because of ongoing pain in his left wrist.

Raonic, currently ranked 11th in the world, had withdrawn from the Masters event in Cincinnati last week because of the injury.

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me," he said on Instagram. "However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event."

Raonic added that he underwent a procedure Wednesday "to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can."

He indicated that he will return to competition in a few weeks.