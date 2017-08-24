        <
          John Isner falls to Borna Coric at Winston-Salem Open

          Croatian Borna Coric defeated John Isner to reach the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
          4:02 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Third seed John Isner fell to Croatian Borna Coric 7-5, 6-2 in the Winston-Salem Open last 16 as the quarterfinalists were confirmed in North Carolina.

          Isner was broken in the first -- with the set tied at 5-5 -- before Coric comfortably clinched the second to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff.

          The German needed a third-set tiebreak to dismiss the challenge of Andreas Seppi as he won 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

          Taylor Fritz, 19, set up a meeting with top seed Roberto Bautista Agut after edging Paolo Lorenzi 7-6, 7-6.

          Agut eased into the quarters with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Marcos Baghdatis.

          Having overcome Carlos Berlocq 7-6, 6-4 -- Steve Johnson faces British No. 2 Kyle Edmund who cruised into quarterfinals by crushing Hungarian opponent Marton Fucsovics.

          Edmund, ranked No. 45 in the world, was untroubled as he posted a 6-2, 6-1 win.

          Having upset Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round, Frenchman Julien Benneteau was forced to retire against Korean Hyeon Chung.

          After losing the opening set 6-4, Benneteau retired with the second set level at a game apiece.

          Chung will now face Damir Dzumhur in the last eight after the Bosnian defeated Horacio Zeballos 7-6, 6-3.

          The Press Association contributed to this report.

