NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal is seeded No. 1 at the US Open for the first time since 2010.

Karolina Pliskova is making her debut as the top-seeded woman at any Grand Slam tournament.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the seedings Thursday, strictly adhering to this week's ATP and WTA rankings.

The US Open draw is Friday; play begins Monday.

Nadal returned this week to No. 1, a ranking he last held in 2014. That year's French Open was the last time the Spaniard was seeded No. 1 at any major.

The man Nadal replaced atop the ATP, Andy Murray, is seeded No. 2 at Flushing Meadows, with Roger Federer No. 3.

Alexander Zverev is No. 4, and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic is No. 5.

After 2016 US Open runner-up Pliskova, Simona Halep is the women's No. 2 seed, followed by Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza at No. 3. Defending champion Angelique Kerber is No. 6.