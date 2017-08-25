Roberto Bautista Agut advanced to the semifinal of the Winston-Salem Open after beating Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Bautista Agut, the tournament's No. 1 seed, needed just 1 hour 29 minutes to dispatch of Fritz and he now enters the semifinal having not lost a set.

His opponent for a place in the final is Jan-Lennard Struff after he beat Borna Coric in his own match. The duo battled out a close encounter it was the German emerged victorious winning 6-4, 7-6 (2).

In the other half of the draw, Britain's No.2 Kyle Edmund produced a terrific comeback to progress into the semifinal stage after beating American Steve Johnson 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Edmund, who needed to qualify for the event, shared the opening 11 games with Johnson before earning the first break and move one set up.

The Briton took a medical timeout for a shoulder injury before the start of the second set but that did not seem to hamper the 22-year-old as he stormed back to take the match into a decider courtesy of two breaks.

He takes on Damir Dzumhur in the last four after he beat South Korean opponent Hyeon Chung in straightforward style, winning 6-4, 6-2.

