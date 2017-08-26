        <
        >

          Dzumhur beats Edmund as Bautista Agut awaits in W-S Open final

          Damir Dzumhur, above, defeated Kyle Edmund to reach the Winston-Salem Open final. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
          7:52 AM ET
          • PA Sport

          Kyle Edmund's wait for a first ATP Tour final goes on after he lost to Damir Dzumhur in the semi-final of the Winston-Salem Open. The Bosnian will now face Roberto Bautista Agut in the final.

          British No. 2 Edmund looked a good bet to reach the last two in North Carolina after taking the first set against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur but he could get not the job done and went down 6-1, 5-7, 3-6.

          Still, it represents a good week for Edmund and he will now head to the US Open in New York in good confidence, looking for a repeat of his run to the fourth round last year.

          A different story was on the cards after the 22-year-old raced to the opening set, winning six games on the spin to take it 6-1 in 29 minutes.

          Dzumhur tightened up his game, though, and after Edmund spurned a game point to take the second set to a tiebreak, the Bosnian broke to claim it 7-5.

          Edmund wasted two break points at the start of the third set and that proved costly as, after an exchange of breaks, Dzumhur took the final two games with a string of winners to reach a first final of his own.

          Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut awaits Dzumhur in the final after a straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. Agut will hope to put last year's defeat in the final behind him on Sunday and goes in as favourite against Dzumhur, 25.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.