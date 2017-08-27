        <
        >

          Experts' picks: With high-profile absences, US Open is up for grabs

          play
          McEnroe would love to see Federer-Nadal at US Open (1:03)

          Patrick McEnroe breaks down Roger Federer's hot play heading into the US Open. (1:03)

          12:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          NEW YORK -- It's the final Grand Slam in a season of surprises, and, fittingly, there are no clear-cut favorites at the US Open.

          Half of the Big Four, the 2016 men's champion and Serena Williams aren't here, leaving an opening for a potential breakthrough champion -- although the remaining old guard might have something to say about that.

          Here is what our experts think:

          Men's singles

          Women's singles

          Men's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          Women's surprise pick

          One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.