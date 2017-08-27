Patrick McEnroe breaks down Roger Federer's hot play heading into the US Open. (1:03)

NEW YORK -- It's the final Grand Slam in a season of surprises, and, fittingly, there are no clear-cut favorites at the US Open.

Half of the Big Four, the 2016 men's champion and Serena Williams aren't here, leaving an opening for a potential breakthrough champion -- although the remaining old guard might have something to say about that.

Here is what our experts think:

Men's singles

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Mary Jo Fernandez Brad Gilbert Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev Pam Shriver Alexander Zverev

Women's singles

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Mary Jo Fernandez Brad Gilbert Karolina Pliskova Madison Keys Madison Keys Someone outside top 12 Pam Shriver Caroline Wozniacki

Men's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact:

Cliff Drysdale Chris Evert Mary Jo Fernandez Brad Gilbert Sam Querrey Juan Martin del Potro David Ferrer David Ferrer Pam Shriver Jack Sock

Women's surprise pick

One player 17th or lower in the rankings who can make an impact: