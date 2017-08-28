John Isner moves on to round 2 of the US Open with a victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert. (0:27)

John Isner, the highest-ranked American man, delivered 22 aces and was broken only once in a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the US Open's first round.

The 10th-seeded Isner converted 5 of 9 break points while saving 6 of the 7 he faced.

Another American, Steve Johnson, advanced with a 6-4, 7-6(2), 7-6(5) win against Nicolas Almagro of Spain.

Isner next faces Hyeon Chung of South Korea. Johnson plays Kyle Edmund of Britain in the second round.

John Isner had 22 aces in his first-round win on Monday at the US Open.

Also on Monday: Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, made it through his opening-round match against aptly named American Tennys Sandgren with a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

The fifth-seeded Cilic was playing his first match since losing to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final last month. No man has ever won the US Open after not entering any tournaments between the All England Club and Flushing Meadows.

Cilic didn't even practice for two weeks because of a left leg injury. But he produced 55 winners Monday, 33 more than Sandgren.

The 105th-ranked Sandgren, whose name comes from his Swedish great-grandfather and has nothing to do with tennis, pumped his fist after he held serve to win the third set.

Cilic next faces Florian Mayer, who won 7-5, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Rogerio Dutra Silva.

David Ferrer, the 2013 French Open runner-up, fell to 103rd-ranked qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

Ferrer made a surprise run to the semifinals of the hard-court Cincinnati Masters earlier this month.

In other matches, 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta defeated American Evan King 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5); Kyle Edmund of Great Britain defeated No. 32 Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-3, 7-5, 6-3; and British qualifier Cameron Norrie defeated Russian Dmitry Tursunov, who retired after dropping the first two sets 7-6(7), 6-1.