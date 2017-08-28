Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova downed former No. 1 Jelena Jankovic 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the US Open.

Kvitova, the No. 13 seed, blasted 28 winners, twice as many as her opponent, and converted nearly three-quarters of her first-serve points en route to the victory.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza advanced easily to the second round, needing just an hour to beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3. The third-seeded Spaniard looked efficient in the tournament's first match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, firing 16 winners, twice as many as her opponent.

Other completed matches on Monday's opening day of the tournament included American wild card Sofia Kenin defeating 32nd-seeded American Lauren Davis 7-5, 7-5; Alize Cornet of France defeating Brit Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4; Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic beating Misa Eguchi of Japan 6-2, 6-2; and American Sachia Vickery defeating Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.