An emotional Maria Sharapova celebrates her first-round win over No. 2 seed Simona Halep and reflects on her journey back to the US Open. (3:47)

Emotional Sharapova says she's back and not going anywhere (3:47)

NEW YORK -- Leading up to Day 1 of the US Open, the overwhelming storyline had been who wasn't taking the court: Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic ... no, nope, negative. Yet, their absence only makes this year's tournament that much more intriguing with a wide-open field.

Did we say intriguing? None more so than wild-card entry Maria Sharapova who stunned No. 2 Simona Halep in a thrilling three-set match in which she literally dazzled.

Maria Sharapova: "Behind all these Swarovski crystals and little black dresses, this girl has a lot of grit." pic.twitter.com/f1RlrYNyj3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 29, 2017

Or is it Venus Williams' for the taking after playing one impressive year of tennis and reflecting on her first Open experience a decade ago? And then there's Caroline Wozniacki after earning the 100th major win of her career Monday.

On the men's side, everyone's jonesing for a Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal semifinal. OK, everyone except for Rafa himself. But don't count out top-ranked American John Isner, who pulled out a 22-ace performance in his first-round win.

While we'll be glued to all the on-court action for the next two weeks, for today, we round up everything from food to fashion to celeb fans with facial cutouts as the year's final Grand Slam got underway.

Impress, much?

Shania Twain's famous anthem might be about what doesn't impress her, but she celebrated her birthday by electrifying the crowd (and Genie Bouchard) on the 20th anniversary of Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of some notables such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez, Martha Stewart, Alec Baldwin, Mike Tyson, Jimmy Buffett, Katie Couric, Megyn Kelly and Henrik Lundqvist. Let's just say there were a few bold-faced names in the house.

.@ShaniaTwain performing on a tennis racket on Ashe is my favourite thing ever #usopen pic.twitter.com/m5MUyhrtYO — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) August 28, 2017

Pharrell was also "Happy" (yes, we went there) to be on hand to see his new retro-fashion collaboration with adidas on young players such as 23-year-old Dominic Thiem.

New fit 👌. @adidastennis by @pharrell collection. #MyGame #USOpen #bamos A post shared by Dominic Thiem (@domithiem) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

And country crooner Luke Bryan showed who he's favoring with his own replica of Federer's face in tow.

Fed fanatics not named Luke Bryan

Even though Federer's opening match isn't until Tuesday, he still made quite the impression when he arrived on the grounds to get a few swings in.

He has to wait until Tuesday before playing his opener, but that doesn't mean Roger Federer was not going to show up on the grounds of the US Open for a practice session. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com 0:12 He has to wait until Tuesday before playing his opener, but that

Just to get another idea, folks were truly hitting the deck to get a glimpse of him in -- not a game, not a game -- we're talking about practice.

Roger Federer is practicing at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/sb2fe8KTnB — Ed McGrogan (@EdMcGrogan) August 28, 2017

Best outbursts

That honor goes to the match between Latvia's Ernie Gulbis and Italy's Alessandro Giannessi. While there were complaints aplenty from both sides, Gulbis won the match -- and the prize for best gripe. Hey, who hasn't been annoyed by a loud chomper, but just opening the bag?

Gulbis yelled at a fan opening a bag of chips before one of his serves 😂😂 thankfully he survived that and 4 break points to hold for 4-3 — Johnny Whitewater (@jwhitewater) August 28, 2017

Speaking of grub distractions

Tennis? What tennis? Foodies flock to the grounds of the Open just to sample the fare from some of the city's best chefs. OK, we're still very into the tennis, but we're all-in for the stellar gastronomy selections, as well.