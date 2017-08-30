W2W4 at US Open: Will Nick Kyrgios stay on an upswing?

Have a look at some of Wednesday's marquee matches as a rainy Day 2 will make for a busy Day 3 at the US Open. (2:14)

NEW YORK -- Like so many other players pm Tuesday, Nick Kyrgios had to try to kill hours during a rain delay in the players' dining room or lounge.

After a long wait, Kyrgios will finally get to start his US Open on Wednesday. The mercurial Aussie is one of several players who had their first-round matches on Tuesday postponed because of rain.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, a No. 14 seed, will face fellow Aussie John Millman in a first-round US Open match on Wednesday. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Kyrgios, the No. 14 seed, will face fellow Australian John Millman. Plenty of eyes will be on Kyrgios to see how he shows up. The mega-talented Kyrgios is fresh off a finals appearance at the Cincinnati Masters, where he stunned Rafael Nadal in straight sets on his way to a finals loss to Grigor Dimitrov.

Kyrgios, ranked 17th in the world, hopes to finish this year strong. He retired from three straight tournaments, including Wimbledon, earlier this summer with a hip injury. But he enters the Open having won seven of his past nine matches.

Kyrgios has never reached the fourth round at the US Open. If he does so this year, he could face a third-seeded Roger Federer.

Here are some other matches to watch on Wednesday:

American showdown

American CoCo Vandeweghe will start her US Open against a familiar opponent when she takes on fellow countrywoman Alison Riske in the first round.

Vandeweghe and Riske have faced each other nine times, with Vandeweghe leading the rivalry 5-4. The two Americans split their matches this season, with Vandeweghe taking their third-round encounter at Wimbledon and Riske beating the 22nd seed earlier this year at Dubai in the first round.

Riske, ranked 49th in the world, has run into a top-25 opponent in the first round of the Open in four of the previous six years -- all losses. Vandeweghe is looking to get past the second round at the Open for the first time and is coming off two consecutive first-round losses, at Cincinnati and Toronto.

Prime Time

Ninth-seeded Venus Williams will face France's Oceane Dodin in the first night match in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams needed three sets to get by her first-round opponent, qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova.

The second night match pits France's No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Shapovalov became the youngest quarterfinalist ever in a top-tier ATP Masters 1000 event when he stunned Nadal in three sets in Montreal. An impressed Nadal said afterward that the 18-year-old Canadian "has everything to become a great player."

Keep it rolling

Dimitrov enters the Open after winning the Cincinnati Masters, where he held in 52 of 53 service games to take the biggest title of his career. Dimitrov will try to become just the second man in the past 10 years to win Cincinnati and the Open. His first-round opponent is Vaclav Safranek, a 23-year-old Czech qualifier who is playing in his first tour-level match.

Monfils' magic

France's Gael Monfils is hoping to repeat last year's run here in New York, where he made it to the semifinals at the Open without dropping a set.

The 18th-seeded Monfils will have to get by fellow countryman Jeremy Chardy in the first round. Monfils has had to withdraw from four Masters tournaments this season, including Cincinnati (illness). Hopefully New York brings out the best in the flashy Monfils.

Young aiming for career high

With a first-round win against qualifier Maximilian Marterer, Donald Young can match his career high of 22 wins in a season from 2015. Young and Marterer, who is 0-9 in tour-level matches this season and 0-13 overall, split the first two sets of their match before rain postponed it with Young up 2-0 in the third. Young knows what Marterer is experiencing, after having started his own career 0-11 from 2005 to 2007 and having gone through a 17-match losing slide in 2012.