No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova has won her first-round match at the US Open.

Pliskova beat Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 6-1, slowed only when the players had to break so the retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium could be closed.

The roof closed between sets with light rain falling. Pliskova then quickly finished off the match once play resumed.

Fellow Czech Barbora Strycova also advanced quickly to the second round. The No. 23 seed beat Misaki Doi of Japan 6-1, 6-3.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.