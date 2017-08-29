        <
          Rafael Nadal handles Dusan Lajovic easily in first-round match at US Open

          5:47 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Rafael Nadal improved to 13-0 in US Open first-round matches by beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-2. It was Nadal's 50th match win of the season, the most tour-level wins by any player, male or female, this year.

          The No. 1 seed dominated after a first set that lasted more than an hour. With rain wiping out most of the day's play, Nadal became the first man to complete a match Tuesday.

          With his victory, the two-time US Open champion assured that Roger Federer has to reach the semifinals for a chance to regain the No. 1 ranking.

          Federer was to play later Tuesday against American Frances Tiafoe.

          Information from the Associated Press was used in reporting.

