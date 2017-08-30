World No. 14 Nick Kyrgios loses to fellow Australian John Millman in four sets after suffering a shoulder injury late in the match. (0:30)

Nick Kyrgios couldn't overcome problems with his shoulder or countryman John Millman.

The No. 14 seed from Australia was ousted in the first round with a 3-6, 6-1, 4-6, 1-6 loss on Wednesday.

They had traded sets when Kyrgios called for treatment early in the third, and a trainer came out and massaged his right shoulder Kyrgios continued but his level of play dropped off severely before he left in frustration, smashing his racket to the court after the match and carrying the busted one with him as he exited.

Australia's John Millman returns the ball to countryman Nick Kyrgios during their first round match. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Also in the third set, Kyrgios got into an argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos after being warned for using bad language.

Kyrgios pleaded that he hadn't said anything improper, but Ramos said a linesperson had reported to him. Said Ramos: ``I cannot repeat what he said you said.'' Kyrgios had arrived in New York with momentum, after reaching the finals in Cincinnati and beating Rafael Nadal along the way.

Austrian Dominic Thiem didn't need long to finish off his first-round victory once play resumed.

The No. 6 seed wrapped up a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 rout of Australian Alex di Minaur, not long after they returned to the Grandstand. Thiem had won the first two sets and the opening game of the third on Tuesday before their match was halted by rain.

No. 7 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria defeated Vaclav Safranek from the Czech Republic 6-1,6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match.