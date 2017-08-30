        <
          ICYMI at US Open: With 87 matches on tap, there was plenty of racket at Flushing Meadows

          play
          Venus advances at US Open (2:21)

          Venus Williams defeats Oceane Dodin in straight sets to advance to the third round of the US Open for the 16th time. She also shows support for those in need in Houston. (2:21)

          11:24 PM ET
          • Lisa AltobelliESPN

          Tennis, anyone? There were 87 matches today -- yes, 87 -- to make up for Tuesday's rain. So what went down on this wild Wednesday?

          There were some expected outcomes with John Isner, Gael Monfils and CoCo Vandeweghe advancing, while Maria Sharapova continued her can't-look-away comeback campaign in another three-set match to live to see another Open day.

          Alas, some fan faves were lost in the hump-day shuffle with CiCi Bellis, Genie Bouchard and Taylor Townsend bowing out.

          But in the most anticipated match of the night, Venus Williams, in her 19th US Open, handily defeated 20-year-old Oceane Dodin in straight sets. After reaching the third round in her seventh consecutive Slam, no one deserves a twirl more than Venus.

          The rest? We round up a court calamity, a classic clap back and a couple of congrats to some throwback Open legends from one frenetic Day 3.

          Major meltdown

          Any guesses? Just our favorite racket-busting, F-bomb-dropping Aussie. The talented Nick Kyrgios, No. 14 in the world, was a tad frustrated in his four-set loss to unseeded countryman John Millman. Not that we haven't seen this before, folks.

          While Kyrgios was beyond apathetic in his postmatch presser, Millman was in an understandably better mood, indulging fans with a slew of selfies.

          So. Many. Selfies! John Millman greets fans after upsetting fellow Aussie, Nick Kyrgios in the first round of the US Open.

          Alfredo Lomeli, ESPN

          1:01

          So. Many. Selfies! John Millman greets fans after upsetting fellow Aussie, Nick

          Americans on the move

          In some of the early matches, U.S. 20-somethings Nicole Gibbs, Shelby Rogers and Jennifer Brady all advanced, but it was Bjorn Fratangelo who let everyone know just how charged he was to score the win in this Slam.

          Thanks for all the support today! Unbelievable atmosphere! Fired up for tomorrow! @usopen

          A post shared by Bjorn Fratangelo (@bjornfrat) on

          As for explainers, Donald Young wins the day when asked of the first photo below, "When the heck did Donald Young ... get so freakin' jacked?!"

          His response? "The gym been calling me, dog."

          Nope, nothing to see here

          Oh, wait. Just a day in the park with Roger Federer. Hey, after last night's five-setter, we feel him wanting to take a minute from Flushing.

          Happy, Happy!

          Birthday wishes to Andy Roddick, the last American man to win the US Open, back in 2003.

          And also to the 20-year anniversary of Martina Hingis' first Open title.

          Yay, cake! Wait, is that lava? Beyond jealous.

