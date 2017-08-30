Venus Williams defeats Oceane Dodin in straight sets to advance to the third round of the US Open for the 16th time. She also shows support for those in need in Houston. (2:21)

Tennis, anyone? There were 87 matches today -- yes, 87 -- to make up for Tuesday's rain. So what went down on this wild Wednesday?

There were some expected outcomes with John Isner, Gael Monfils and CoCo Vandeweghe advancing, while Maria Sharapova continued her can't-look-away comeback campaign in another three-set match to live to see another Open day.

Maria Sharapova: 43rd career 3-set win at a Grand Slam, 7th most among women in the Open Era. pic.twitter.com/yxf1pmeuNo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2017

Alas, some fan faves were lost in the hump-day shuffle with CiCi Bellis, Genie Bouchard and Taylor Townsend bowing out.

But in the most anticipated match of the night, Venus Williams, in her 19th US Open, handily defeated 20-year-old Oceane Dodin in straight sets. After reaching the third round in her seventh consecutive Slam, no one deserves a twirl more than Venus.

The rest? We round up a court calamity, a classic clap back and a couple of congrats to some throwback Open legends from one frenetic Day 3.

Major meltdown

Any guesses? Just our favorite racket-busting, F-bomb-dropping Aussie. The talented Nick Kyrgios, No. 14 in the world, was a tad frustrated in his four-set loss to unseeded countryman John Millman. Not that we haven't seen this before, folks.

Nick Kyrgios has now broken more rackets (3) than he has won matches (2) at Grand Slams in 2017. pic.twitter.com/QgFtV62Vs0 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 30, 2017

While Kyrgios was beyond apathetic in his postmatch presser, Millman was in an understandably better mood, indulging fans with a slew of selfies.

So. Many. Selfies! John Millman greets fans after upsetting fellow Aussie, Nick Kyrgios in the first round of the US Open.

Americans on the move

In some of the early matches, U.S. 20-somethings Nicole Gibbs, Shelby Rogers and Jennifer Brady all advanced, but it was Bjorn Fratangelo who let everyone know just how charged he was to score the win in this Slam.

Thanks for all the support today! Unbelievable atmosphere! Fired up for tomorrow! @usopen A post shared by Bjorn Fratangelo (@bjornfrat) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

As for explainers, Donald Young wins the day when asked of the first photo below, "When the heck did Donald Young ... get so freakin' jacked?!"

Four American Ws already on the board today!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TXo0bbz4kV — Cracked Racquets (@CrackedRacquets) August 30, 2017

His response? "The gym been calling me, dog."

Nope, nothing to see here

Oh, wait. Just a day in the park with Roger Federer. Hey, after last night's five-setter, we feel him wanting to take a minute from Flushing.

Little help, please? ...Imagine you're playing recreationally at Central Park today. And this guy rolls up. pic.twitter.com/ZSw1sFIAP0 — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) August 30, 2017

Happy, Happy!

Birthday wishes to Andy Roddick, the last American man to win the US Open, back in 2003.

A very Happy 35th Birthday to 🇺🇸 legend, @andyroddick! What's your favourite memory of Andy? View Profile: https://t.co/NZ6TWMZSPE pic.twitter.com/gdfHQG8ewr — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) August 30, 2017

And also to the 20-year anniversary of Martina Hingis' first Open title.

Yay, cake! Wait, is that lava? Beyond jealous.