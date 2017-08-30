        <
          Maria Sharapova shakes slow start to advance in three sets

          7:19 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Two days after her stunning win over No. 2 seed Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova won another three-set match to advance to the third round of the US Open.

          Sharapova defeated Hungary's Timea Babos 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1.

          The five-time major champion is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since serving a 15-month doping suspension. She entered the tournament ranked 146.

          Babos broke Sharapova in the first game of the match, but with Babos serving for the set at 5-4, she was broken back by the Russian.

          On the set's last two points, Sharapova dumped a forehand into the net, then sailed another forehand long. Babos reacted with a loud yell.

          Sharapova's game was filled with mistakes during the first set: 19 unforced errors, including four double faults.

          Sharapova broke Babos' serve to start the second set. Then Babos, the 59th-ranked player, broke back to even the set at two games.

          In the seventh game Sharapova again broke serve to go up 4-3 on her way to taking the set easily 6-4.

          The 30-year-old Russian kept the pressure on her opponent when she started the third set with a break game on her way to victory.

          In other first round matches No. 8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia defeated Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), No. 10 seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland beat Petra Martic 6-4, 7-6 (3), and No. 20 seed Coco Vandeweghe beat fellow American Alison Riske, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

