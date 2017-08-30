Two days after her stunning win over No. 2 seed Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova won another three-set match to advance to the third round of the US Open.

Sharapova defeated Hungary's Timea Babos 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1.

The five-time major champion is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament since serving a 15-month doping suspension. She entered the tournament ranked 146.

Babos broke Sharapova in the first game of the match, but with Babos serving for the set at 5-4, she was broken back by the Russian.

On the set's last two points, Sharapova dumped a forehand into the net, then sailed another forehand long. Babos reacted with a loud yell.

Sharapova's game was filled with mistakes during the first set: 19 unforced errors, including four double faults.

Sharapova broke Babos' serve to start the second set. Then Babos, the 59th-ranked player, broke back to even the set at two games.

In the seventh game Sharapova again broke serve to go up 4-3 on her way to taking the set easily 6-4.

The 30-year-old Russian kept the pressure on her opponent when she started the third set with a break game on her way to victory.

In other first round matches No. 8 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia defeated Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), No. 10 seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland beat Petra Martic 6-4, 7-6 (3), and No. 20 seed Coco Vandeweghe beat fellow American Alison Riske, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.