CoCo Vandeweghe wishes Maria Sharapova's US Open wild card went to someone else -- someone else from the United States.

Vandeweghe says she "can't say I agree'' with the United States Tennis Association's decision to grant a wild card to Sharapova, the former US Open champion who knocked off No. 2 Simona Halep on Monday night and advanced to the third round on Wednesday afternoon.

Vandeweghe, the No. 20 seed who on Wednesday beat fellow American Alison Riske 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, says she knows from previously receiving a wild card into the tournament that it can be a huge benefit to a young player or one returning from injury.

She says: "Selfishly, I would have wished it was an American.''

Sharapova needed a wild card because her ranking had fallen too low after she served a doping suspension. The USTA said when it granted the wild card that its past practice was to award wild cards to former US Open champions who needed them.

