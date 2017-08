Venus Williams has reached the third round for the seventh Grand Slam tournament in a row.

The 37-year-old Williams got broken while serving for each set but played well enough to hold off her big-hitting -- and much younger -- opponent, beating 20-year-old Oceane Dodin of France 7-5, 6-4 at the US Open.

Williams won two of her seven major titles at Flushing Meadows, back in 2000 and 2001.