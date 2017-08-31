After losing to unranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the US Open in the second round, No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki alluded to it being unfair she had to play somewhere other than Arthur Ashe Stadium while unranked Maria Sharapova, who advanced to the third round, was able to play on that court Wednesday.

Editor's Picks Sharapova moves on; Wozniacki gets bounced After knocking off No. 2 seed Simona Halep in the first round, Maria Sharapova needed three sets to shake off Timea Babos and reach the third round of the US Open.

"I think putting out a schedule where the No. 5 in the world is playing on Court 5, fifth match on after 11 (ET) -- I think that's unacceptable, you know," Wozniacki told reporters. "And when you look on Center Court -- I understand completely the business side of things and everything -- but someone who comes back from a drug sentence -- performance enhancing drugs -- and then all of a sudden gets to play every single match on Center Court, I think that's a questionable thing to do.

"I love the US Open. It's a tournament I always look forward to. I think the scheduling was a little bit unfortunate this year. I think there is ways to respect players, to respect rankings and respect people who have done well in the past. There were a few things that could have been a little better."

Wozniacki is a former No. 1 who reached the US Open final in 2009 and '14. Her ranking had slipped over the past two seasons -- she dropped to No. 74 last August -- due to injuries.

"I think it doesn't set a good example, and I think someone who has fought their way back from injury and is 5 in the world deserves to play on a bigger court than Court No. 5," Wozniacki said. "Finally they moved us to Court 17, which is a really nice court actually, and we had a great atmosphere out there. But I think they should probably look into what they need to do in the future."

The US Open is the first major tournament for Sharapova since her 15-month doping suspension ended in April.

In March, Wozniacki was critical of Sharapova receiving a wild-card entry into April's Porsche Grand Prix, calling it "disrespectful." That tournament was Sharapova's first since returning from her ban.