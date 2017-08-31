NEW YORK -- No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has advanced to the third round of the US Open by rallying for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Nicole Gibbs on Thursday.

Pliskova turned the match around after a slow start to avoid becoming the fifth player among the top seven seeds to be eliminated.

The Czech has plenty more to do if she wants to keep the No. 1 ranking. She has to reach the final, or win the title if Garbine Muguruza loses in the semifinals. After starting slowly while dropping the first set, Karolina Pliskova rallied past Nicole Gibbs Thursday to reach the third round of the US Open. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Earlier on Thursday, American Jennifer Brady reached the third round of her US Open debut after routing No. 23 Barbora Strycova, 6-1, 6-1.

Brady had failed to qualify the previous three years but is making the most of her first appearance in the main draw.

It's the 22-year-old Brady's second time into the third round at a Grand Slam this year. She made it to the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.

Brady raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set but was broken while serving for the match. She promptly broke back to finish off the victory in 56 minutes.