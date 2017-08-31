NEW YORK -- American Shelby Rogers beat Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (5) in 3 hours, 33 minutes, setting the record for the longest women's match in U.S. Open history.

After Gavrilova's backhand sailed long on match point, the 62nd-ranked Rogers raised her arms and then put her hands to her face and broke into tears. She said after the match that it didn't feel like the longest ever at Flushing Meadows, but that now she knows that, "I'm going to be sore." No. 62 Shelby Rogers upset Daria Gavrilova on Thursday to reach the third round of the US Open. AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK

The 20th-ranked Gavrilova, who actually outpointed Rogers 133-132, had high hopes coming into the US Open after winning the final tune-up event in New Haven, Connecticut.

Rogers next faces No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Previously, the longest women's match at the tournament was in the 2015 second round when Johanna Konta downed Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-2 in 3:23.

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova had a quicker trip to the third round by rallying to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over American Nicole Gibbs.

Pliskova turned the match around after a slow start to avoid becoming the fifth player among the top seven seeds to be eliminated.

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina also advanced, with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Evgeniya Rodina, who had routed Eugenie Bouchard in the first round.

Pliskova and Svitolina were two of the eight players who arrived at the US Open with a chance to be ranked No. 1 after the tournament, and three of them have already lost. No. 2 Simona Halep was ousted by Maria Sharapova on the opening night of the tournament, while No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 6 Angelique Kerber -- the defending champion -- and No. 7 Johanna Konta also lost.

Pliskova, the runner-up here last year, will have to get back to the final to remain atop the rankings, or win the tournament if third-seeded Muguruza loses in the semifinals.

American Jennifer Brady reached the third round of her US Open debut after routing No. 23 Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-1.

Brady had failed to qualify the previous three years but is making the most of her first appearance in the main draw.

It's the 22-year-old Brady's second time into the third round at a Grand Slam this year. She made it to the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.

Brady raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set but was broken while serving for the match. She promptly broke back to finish off the victory in 56 minutes.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko also advanced, as did Japan's Naomi Osaka, who upset Kerber in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.