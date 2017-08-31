NEW YORK -- Grigor Dimitrov became the latest top-10 men's player to bow out of the US Open, upset in the second round by 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev.

The 53rd-ranked Rublev eliminated No. 7 Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Thursday to reach the third round at a major tournament for the first time.

Dimitrov is a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist who had been playing well leading into Flushing Meadows. He had won 13 consecutive sets heading into Thursday, dating to the Cincinnati Masters, where he won his first title at the tour tier just below the majors. Grigor Dimitrov fell to Andrey Rublev on Thursday in the second round of the US Open. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Against Rublev, Dimitrov double-faulted 11 times and converted only 2 of 10 break points.

Dimitrov's exit raises to six the number of members of the ATP's top 10 who are out of the field in New York. No. 2 Andy Murray, No. 4 Stan Wawrinka, No. 5 Novak Djokovic and No. 10 Kei Nishikori all sat out the US Open with injuries, and No. 6 Alexander Zverev lost to 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the second round Wednesday night.

In another early match Thursday, Alexandr Dolgopolov, who was involved in a match at another tournament that's under scrutiny because of unusual betting patterns, eliminated No. 15 seed Tomas Berdych to reach the Open's third round.

Dolgopolov beat 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Berdych 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Tennis Integrity Unit spokesman Mark Harrison said the group "was made aware of concerns over betting patterns" during the match between Dolgopolov and Thiago Monteiro at Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Aug. 20. The match is being assessed but is not yet under formal investigation, Harrison said.

Harrison notes that many reasons other than corruption can explain unusual betting patterns.

