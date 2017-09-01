W2W4 at US Open: Roger Federer hoping to find better form

After both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their respective matches in round 2, Mark Donaldson looks ahead to the third round, and discusses the possibility of a semi-final between the two. (1:05)

NEW YORK -- After playing 10 sets in the span of three days, Roger Federer will come out Saturday hoping for an easier time against Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the third round of the US Open.

With a prime-time slot at the Arthur Ashe Stadium (7 p.m. ET start), Federer will take on the No. 31 seed, who beat Andrey Kuznetsov and Fernando Verdasco convincingly to reach the this stage. Federer leads the head-to-head 12-0 overall and 3-0 in Grand Slams. On any other occasion, this would encounter wouldn't be as nerve-wracking as it now is for the fans, considering Federer's back issues.

Nadal seeking spot in second week

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal will look to keep dominating when he takes on the unseeded Leonardo Mayer in earlier in the day on Ashe. Although Nadal lost the first set against Japan's Taro Daniel, Rafa bulldozed his way through the next three sets.

Roger Federer hopes that playing back-to-back five-setters won't have a negative effect Saturday at the US Open. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Mayer has had an impressive run so far, beating No. 28 Richard Gasquet in the first round. Mayer hopes a repeat performance of 2015 when he made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open is in store.

Form check

Dominic Thiem was tested by Taylor Fritz in Round 2, and for a hot second it looked like Fritz was going to take their match to a fifth set. Thiem held his ground to beat Fritz in four. Thiem's third-round match against France's Adrian Mannarino should be routine, at least on paper. A win would give Thiem a round of 16 spot, a personal best at the US Open.

Mannarino's quarterfinal finish at the Cincinnati Masters earned him a spot at the US Open. Thiem leads their head-to-head 5-0.

Americans to watch

The U.S. women are having a great tournament, with Jennifer Brady upsetting Czech's No. 23 Barbora Strycova in less than an hour to make it to the third round. Brady had a magical Australian Open this year, making it to the round of 16 before bowing out -- her best run in a Grand Slam so far. She will look to replicate or better that record when she gets on court to play Romania's Monica Niculescu on Saturday.

Another notable match will feature No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe taking on No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska. Vandeweghe beat down Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in straight sets Thursday.

After Federer, Madison Keys will face Elena Vesnina. Keys leads the Russian 3-0.

Get ready for some entertainment

The Gael Monfils-David Goffin match might not be at the top of your must-watch list, but it could prove to be fun, given their smooth, athletic styles. Though Monfils has been ill leading up to the tournament (he had to pull out of the Cincinnati Masters), he will look to repeat his US Open performance from last year, when he reached the semifinals. Goffin, on the other hand, pulled off an epic five-set victory against unseeded Argentinian Guido Pella to make it to the third round.

Twice the value

America's Bob and Mike Bryan will play Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid. When Kyrgios is involved, there is always the potential for drama; the most recent histrionics came the other day when Kyrgios was fined for racket abuse and a bad mouth.

On the women's side of doubles, India's Sania Mirza and China's Peng Shuai (seeded No. 4) will take on the Slovakian pair of Magdalena Rybarikova and Jana Cepelova.