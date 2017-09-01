NEW YORK -- Venus Williams is into the fourth round of another major after beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

It was Williams' 74th win at the US Open, breaking a tie with Steffi Graf for fourth most by a woman in the Open era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The No. 9 seed reached the second week for the seventh straight major, the longest active streak in women's tennis. It's the first time since 2010 that she has reached the fourth round in every major.

However, Williams was eliminated earlier Friday from a chance at the No. 1 ranking when Garbine Muguruza reached the round of 16.

Third-seeded Muguruza, this year's Wimbledon champion, defeated 31st-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced 6-0, 6-4 over 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia.

Muguruza and Kvitova will meet in the fourth round.

American Sloane Stephens, 24, is into the U.S. Open's fourth round, something she last did in 2013. Now she is into the second week at a major for the first time since the 2015 French Open.

Information from the Associated Press was used in reporting.