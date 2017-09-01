Venus Williams, Chris Fowler and Chris Evert react to the birth of Serena Williams' daughter. (0:47)

Serena Williams had her first baby on Friday, her sister Venus Williams confirmed to ESPN at the US Open.

"I'm super excited," she said when asked by ESPN's Pam Shriver about becoming an aunt, moments before her third-round match. "Words can't describe."

Television station WPBF (West Palm Beach, Florida) reported that the baby was born at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

"I'm so thrilled for her, what a role model she's going to be for that daughter," ESPN commentator Chris Evert said during Friday's afternoon broadcast of the US Open. "I told Serena this: It's a love you've never felt before and I know she's probably experiencing that right now."

Serena revealed in April that she was pregnant, posting a selfie on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks" and later confirming that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child.

She learned she was pregnant just days before the Australian Open began. For her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, Serena beat big sister Venus in the final.

In true Serena fashion, she has been adamant she'll return to the tour after having the baby.

Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said in an interview recently that the plan, barring any complications, is for Williams to start training in November.

"The goal is to be ready for the Australian Open and then we'll see," Mouratoglou said of Williams' desire to defend her title. "If she's ready, she'll compete. If not, we'll delay the comeback. I don't think she should compete if she's not really ready."