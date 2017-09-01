Man removed from US Open for courtsiding

The U.S. Tennis Association says a man from Estonia was arrested during the US Open for violating a no-trespassing notice he was given last year during the tournament for "courtsiding" -- providing information about a match that can be used by gamblers.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told The Associated Press that the man was removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium during a match Friday and taken away by police.

Widmaier said eight courtsiders have been identified by the Tennis Integrity Unit's on-site enforcement team so far during the tournament, which began Monday.

He said 20 were identified through the full two weeks at last year's US Open. The USTA issues warnings to them in the form of 20-year no-trespassing notices.