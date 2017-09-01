American Sam Querrey is through to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, equaling his best performance at Flushing Meadows.

The 17th-seeded Querrey blasted 19 aces and 49 winners on his way to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova.

Querrey, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals this year, has previously gone as far as the fourth round at the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2010.

Querrey has the chance to face another American, 10th-seeded John Isner, who was just getting underway in his match against 23rd-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany.