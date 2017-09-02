NEW YORK -- Fabio Fognini has been fined $24,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round loss at the U.S. Open.

The Italian was cited Friday by the International Tennis Federation for three conduct violations, including one incident in which he insulted a female chair umpire. His fines were for $15,000, $5,000 and $4,000.

Fognini, the No. 22-seed, lost to fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-0 on Wednesday.

Fognini, known as a volatile player, was fined $27,500 by Wimbledon in 2014 for his outbursts during a first-round victory.