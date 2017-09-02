Heading into Labor Day weekend, Serena Williams literally went into labor ... during the US Open, no less. Game. Set. Match.

The six-time US Open singles champion and 23-time Grand Slam singles titlist won the day without the slightest swing of a racket. Serena and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl -- hopefully she'll inherit mom's powerful two-handed backhand -- into the world on Friday to the delight of her fans and peers.

It's as if the world stopped to send the new parents well-wishes, including the top-seeded Rafael Nadal, five-time No.1-ranked legend Billie Jean King, former world No.1 player Chris Evert and Serena's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Beyonce even took time to add a congratulatory note to one of Serena's pregnancy shots from Vogue's September issue.

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

@serenawilliams So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes. 🤗😆 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Baby, let's cruise

Back at Arthur Ashe Stadium, auntie Venus Williams cruised into the fourth round of another major by beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

It was Williams' 74th win at the US Open, breaking a tie with Steffi Graf for fourth-most by a woman in the Open era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

However, the birth of Venus' niece seemed to be overshadowing the significance of the Open. Venus had to play defense all day as baby questions were rallied her way. She thwarted the inquiries in a postmatch interview by noting: "I'm definitely available to answer questions about tennis. That's all right now." She then went on to the discuss the importance of playing at Ashe.

"Every day you try your best, & that starts on the practice court, in the gym, long before you walk out on Ashe."



-@venuseswilliams #USOpen pic.twitter.com/290Nf5Ijfs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Yep. We got you, Venus. You're about your business! That's how you become No. 9 in the WTA singles rankings at 37 years young.

But wait, there's more

No. 3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza spoke to the press after defeating No. 32 Magdaléna Rybáriková and congratulated Serena on the birth of her daughter, joking, "Baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn't play tennis."

Oh yeah, and the men played too.

Sam is still the man

San Francisco native Sam Querrey, the No. 17 seed, punched his ticket to the fourth round with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova. So go ahead and have a celebratory dance, Sam. You deserve it.

Who has a fedora and sick moves and is the only player to make a Slam SF in the bottom half of the draw?



This guy: https://t.co/tcr827Pdnm — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) September 1, 2017

There's always an upset, right?

John Isner, the highest-ranked American man, is out. Mischa Zverev, the No. seed from Germany, ousted No. 10 Isner 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 to reach the fourth round. Zverev will meet Querrey next.

Beautiful net play, and on his third match point, Mischa Zverev finishes off John Isner in straight sets to reach the #USOpen fourth round. — TENNIS.com (@Tennis) September 2, 2017

Psyched Sloane

MOOD is right!

No. 83-ranked Sloane Stephens eliminated the last Australian in the women's singles draw, beating Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the third round. Stephens, a 24-year-old Florida native, is in the fourth round. But who will she see on the other side of the net next?

MOOD. 💫🇺🇸 A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Doing it her way.

Unseeded Maria Sharapova shined under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe (that's right, on center court) in the last match of the day, recording a 7-5, 6-2 win over 18-year-old American Sofia Kenin, who has been described as Sharapova's "mini-me." However, it was the outrageous rally between Sharapova and Kenin that really made the night.

A thrilling rally worth the standing ovation: pic.twitter.com/WlukyTiXaF — espnW (@espnW) September 2, 2017

And last, but certainly not least.

Stringing ain't easy

To ensure that players stay in the game, stringers re-string up to 500 rackets a day, and more than 5,000 for the tournament.