          ICYMI at US Open: Serena wins the day, Venus holds her own and Isner's out

          Venus excited for birth of Serena's child (0:47)

          Venus Williams, Chris Fowler and Chris Evert react to the birth of Serena Williams' daughter. (0:47)

          12:57 AM ET
          • Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey

          Heading into Labor Day weekend, Serena Williams literally went into labor ... during the US Open, no less. Game. Set. Match.

          The six-time US Open singles champion and 23-time Grand Slam singles titlist won the day without the slightest swing of a racket. Serena and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl -- hopefully she'll inherit mom's powerful two-handed backhand -- into the world on Friday to the delight of her fans and peers.

          It's as if the world stopped to send the new parents well-wishes, including the top-seeded Rafael Nadal, five-time No.1-ranked legend Billie Jean King, former world No.1 player Chris Evert and Serena's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Beyonce even took time to add a congratulatory note to one of Serena's pregnancy shots from Vogue's September issue.

          Baby, let's cruise

          Back at Arthur Ashe Stadium, auntie Venus Williams cruised into the fourth round of another major by beating Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

          It was Williams' 74th win at the US Open, breaking a tie with Steffi Graf for fourth-most by a woman in the Open era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          However, the birth of Venus' niece seemed to be overshadowing the significance of the Open. Venus had to play defense all day as baby questions were rallied her way. She thwarted the inquiries in a postmatch interview by noting: "I'm definitely available to answer questions about tennis. That's all right now." She then went on to the discuss the importance of playing at Ashe.

          Yep. We got you, Venus. You're about your business! That's how you become No. 9 in the WTA singles rankings at 37 years young.

          But wait, there's more

          No. 3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza spoke to the press after defeating No. 32 Magdaléna Rybáriková and congratulated Serena on the birth of her daughter, joking, "Baby girl? Well, I hope she doesn't play tennis."

          Oh yeah, and the men played too.

          Sam is still the man

          San Francisco native Sam Querrey, the No. 17 seed, punched his ticket to the fourth round with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova. So go ahead and have a celebratory dance, Sam. You deserve it.

          There's always an upset, right?

          John Isner, the highest-ranked American man, is out. Mischa Zverev, the No. seed from Germany, ousted No. 10 Isner 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 to reach the fourth round. Zverev will meet Querrey next.

          Psyched Sloane

          MOOD is right!

          No. 83-ranked Sloane Stephens eliminated the last Australian in the women's singles draw, beating Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the third round. Stephens, a 24-year-old Florida native, is in the fourth round. But who will she see on the other side of the net next?

          MOOD. 💫🇺🇸

          Doing it her way.

          Unseeded Maria Sharapova shined under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe (that's right, on center court) in the last match of the day, recording a 7-5, 6-2 win over 18-year-old American Sofia Kenin, who has been described as Sharapova's "mini-me." However, it was the outrageous rally between Sharapova and Kenin that really made the night.

          And last, but certainly not least.

          Stringing ain't easy

          To ensure that players stay in the game, stringers re-string up to 500 rackets a day, and more than 5,000 for the tournament.

          In the Stringing Lab at the US Open, diligent professional racket stringers re-string up to 500 rackets a day and more than 5,000 for the tournament. Jarrad Magee, seen here, has been a stringer since 2009. When the re-stringing hits overdrive in the lab, the feeling in the room can be "electric," says Ronald Rocchi, advanced innovation manager and global tour.

          Kevin Stone, ESPN.com

