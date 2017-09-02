W2W4 at US Open: Maria Sharapova getting stronger by the round

NEW YORK -- It's not terribly surprising Maria Sharapova is making news on and off the court. Despite the fact she is playing in her first Grand Slam event in 15 months, Sharapova is in fine form, ending her week with a straight-sets victory against America's Sofia Kenin. To top off the sweet victory, the five-time Grand Slam champion also had a solid comeback responding to Caroline Wozniacki's comments about prime-time scheduling.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, Sharapova will face the No. 16 seed from Latvia, Anastasija Sevastova, with the quarterfinal berth on the line. Sevastova has had a quiet tournament so far, beating three unseeded players to get to this stage.

Here's what else to watch Sunday in New York:

Kvitova's magic

Petra Kvitova has yet to drop a set. Of course, her opponent, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, hasn't, either. Given their form, this match is must-watch material. Both players are in exquisite form leading into Week 2. Kvitova beat former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic and No. 18 Caroline Garcia en route to the fourth round. Muguruza has had an easier path, at least on paper, as her top challenge so far was No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova in the past round.

Americans power through

Venus Williams will take on Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro for a spot in the quarterfinals, while fellow American Sam Querrey, seeded No. 17, plays No. 23 Mischa Zverev. This should make for an interesting contest, considering Querrey struggled in the first set against unseeded Radu Albot before rallying to beat him in four sets. Zverev, a serve-and-volley player, will look to carry his momentum from a decisive straight-sets victory against No. 10 John Isner.

Sloane Stephens will also be on the court Sunday. Quietly but surely, she has made her way to the round of 16, beating big hitters Roberta Vinci and Dominika Cibulkova to get here. Stephens will play No. 30 Julia Goerges from Germany. Stephens leads the head-to-head lead 4-1.

Shapovalov is back

Canada's Denis Shapovalov played two qualifier matches just to make it to the main draw of the US Open. Now that he is here, it looks like he is here to stay. The No. 18 seed advanced to the second week after Britain's Kyle Edmund retired Friday with a neck injury. The next challenge for Shapovalov will be the No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta. The Spaniard has yet to drop a set in this tournament. This will be their first meeting.

The Argentine wonder

Diego Schwartzman, the No. 29 seed from Argentina, blew a wide hole in the bottom half of the men's US Open when he stunned No. 5 Marin Cilic. Next up, however, is another up-and-coming star in Lucas Pouille. If Schwartzman wins this match, it will be his first quarterfinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament.